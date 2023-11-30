Fourteen members of Grantham Running Club joined 1,456 runners who descended on Derby to take on the 10 mile road race.

Thankfully the weather was kind as the rain held off and, with just a slight wind, the temperature was perfect for racing.

The course started at Derby Arena where the outbound route took the runners via part of Pride Park into Alvaston Park at City Point.

Runners then travelled along the Derwent footpath to the bottom of the A6, then along the pavement to the B5010 where it picked up a new part of the route and headed around the periphery of Elvaston Castle Country Park. Those taking part returned to the river path and headed for the finish line at Derby Arena.

First home for GRC was Catherine Payne, recording a very impressive time of 1:15:08.

She was closely followed by Ben Mason who produced his fastest time over the distance in six years with a time of 1:17:22.

Tommy Napier really enjoyed the race, finding the event well organised. To top it off he achieved a PB time of 1:27:17, even with the slippery conditions underfoot coming back along the canal.

Marj Spendlow, in her first time doing this event, was aiming for 1:30:00 but was really pleased to secure an outstanding time of 1:26:56. She will be back next year as she enjoyed the course.

Judi Allsopp was also making her debut at the distance and was really happy to achieve a sub two-hour time of 1:49:23.

Simon Allsopp enjoyed the race, securing himself a new PB of 1:25:57, and said he will be back again next year on what was a lovely flat course with plenty of support along the route.

Results: Catherine Payne 1:15:08, Ben Mason 1:17:22, Peter Jennings 1:19:25, Paul Davies 1:20:54, Caroline Davis 1:21:57, Simon Allsopp 1:25:57, Andrea Ward 1:25:11, Sarah High 1:27:10, Tommy Napier 1:27:17, Marj Spendlow 1:26:56, Craig Drury 1:30:04, Ian Burridge 1:33:21, TracyWebb 1:47:17, Judi Allsopp 1:49:23.