Grantham Running Club’s Louise Kennedy swapped the rather grey and dismal UK for sunnier climes where she took part in the Benidorm 10K race.

Taking place at sunset, the race runs along an urban circuit on paved surfaces. It is accredited by the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) and is included in the official race calendar.

The coastal route took runners through Levante Beach, down the Avenida del Mediterraneo and finished at the town hall.

With water stations at 5km and the finish, three music points en route and Covid regulations adhered to, everyone was very well looked after.

Louise enjoyed the fantastic route and there were many English running clubs taking part, with amazing support from locals in the town. The finish was an uphill slope to the town hall with music and lights and friendly crowds.

The very generous pre-race goody bag included an official race t shirt, tote bag, bib number and vouchers. The post-race goody bag was equally generous with medal, water, banana, chocolate and a rather random 1kg of salt from the local sponsor of the race.

Louise was placed 1327/1501 with an official time of 1hr 8min 8sec for a course distance of 10.14km.

There was no personal best this time but it is a race she loves and for which she keeps coming back.