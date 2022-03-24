There are positive signs of spring with temperatures rising, but fishing locally has not been easy, writes Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster.

With petrol prices rocketing, Dave has been staying close to Grantham, enjoying the better weather at Woodland Waters at Ancaster.

Dave writes: "The main Specimen Lake is still providing great sport for carp anglers, but the silver fish bonanza everyone was enjoying a few weeks ago has slowed down, particularly when its bright and sunny. Overcast days with a decent breeze are more productive.

Lincoln angler Steve Guise with a great haul of bream and skimmers from the Match Lake at Woodland Waters. (55575392)

"One regular did not catch many fish numbers-wise, but was highly delighted when a specimen 2lb 8oz roach graced his landing net. Another season ticket holder landed a 4lb tench from the same lake, of which several have been reported throughout the winter.

"On a recent visit, Steve Guise from Lincoln enjoyed a great day on the Match Lake next door. Steve caught skimmers and bigger bream throughout the session for a good 30lb haul.

"He started with a groundbait feeder, but found switching to a blockend with maggots much better. A few fish were close to the 3lb mark, fishing 35 metres out into open water."

Dave also discovered feeding neat maggots was best to keep the bites coming, finding skimmers, roach and hybrids with a similar method. He said: "Another local angler put together an even bigger weight of proper bream on the prolific northern bank, reporting a superb 50lb catch taken with a groundbait feeder rig."

To highlight how sport can fluctuate at this time of the year, Dave returned to the Match Lake a few days later.

Dave said: "It was bright and sunny, making the going much harder. Bites were few and far between on a method that had worked so well previously."

However, after scaling down to lighter line and a smaller hook, he ended up catching some nice skimmers, roach and hybrids, also adding a bonus tench.

