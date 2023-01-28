Water levels have been high on local stretches of the River Trent quite a few times over the past few months, a factor that usually adds some colour and which can dramatically improve sport during the depths of winter.

One area to keep an eye on is opposite the power station at Farndon, where the river is a lot wider.

Big bream are known to inhabit this spot in large numbers and tend to feed best as any extra water is run off.

The power station stretch of the River Trent at Farndon, noted for big bream catches when the water has some colour. (61995679)

Permanent pegs one to four on this Newark and District Piscatorial Angling Club stretch are directly opposite the power station and are noted for superb hauls of bream.

The best method is to cast towards the far side, requiring a beefed up 12ft or 13ft quivertip rod. This needs to be combined with an open-end feeder carrying anywhere between 40g and 60g loadings, depending on how much weight is required to hold bottom in the powerful river.

Opinions tend to differ regarding river bream fishing and what to attract them with. Some anglers prefer fishmeal-based groundbaits, while others opt for sweet recipes.

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster advises not to go too strong with fishmeal or pellet feeds at this time of the year. They often create a quick response, but bream and smaller skimmers quickly gorge these baits and then shut up shop. Diluting or using less of them tends to keep bites coming for much longer periods.

Apart from bream, some big barbel are known to inhabit the area by the power station and also in the faster water downstream where the river narrows next to the weir. Below the weir, the water widens out on the section known as Upper Trent Dyke, where good bream catches are again on the cards when there is colour.

Casting over towards the far bank is the best option, bearing in mind there are more chub in this area. If the bream are not feeding, a switch to a maggot feeder can find this species, with chances of bonus four pound-plus specimens not out of the question.

To get to this popular River Trent venue, it is only 30 minutes’ drive from Grantham, turning down Long Lane at Farndon and then travelling straight over the small roundabout towards the power station.

Approaching the river on the recently renovated track, Notts AA members' only water is to the left, while Newark have 36 pegs to the right. You can park behind most swims, as long as the track is kept clear.

Day tickets are a very reasonable £5 from the bailiff on the bank.