A bumper crowd is expected at Grantham Town's season-opener at The Meres tomorrow when FC United of Manchester will be the visitors.

Previous 'Red Rebels' visits have seen the East Stand full to capacity with a travelling support of 800 to 1,000 FCUM fans swelling the gate to create an electric atmosphere.

The Gingerbreads go into the game in buoyant mood, having put together a string of pre-season victories, with confidence growing with every match, as joint managers Paul Rawden and Russ Cousins' side have really started to gel.

Craig Westcarr scores for Grantham Town at Stamford on Saturday. Photo: Geoff Atton (15278512)

Rawden was feeling positive about the season ahead. He said: “It’s time for the real thing, from the moment we kick off on Saturday, right through to the very last game of the season, we want to achieve and put a smile on the faces of our fans.

“We’ve brought in players with football league experience, players who have been higher up in the non-league pyramid, and we’ve got some young, hungry lads in the group.

"We’ve worked hard since we returned to pre-season training. The players have formed a great comradery, there is plenty of banter between them all. They’re pushing each other to achieve.

"Russ and I said at the start of pre-season that although we felt everyone would be able to play with each other, it’s always difficult to build a squad spirit from scratch. It’s great to be sat here to say that we’ve got it.”

“We have to be realistic, this league is very tough. We saw last season that anyone can beat anyone. There will be a lot of twists and turns across the season.”

The Gingerbreads overcame Lincolnshire rivals Stamford in their last pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Daniels failed to take advantage when awarded two penalties and Town punished them with a Craig Westcarr goal in the second half.

Rawden said: “We played into a very strong wind in the first half. It was difficult to get the ball down and play our game, but we had chances including Craig Westcarr clattering the post from a free kick.

"The second half was different, we really pushed on and created much more. We’ve got strength in the air and coupled with both Connor Bartle and AJ Adelekan’s long throws, it gives a great attacking option.”

Chairman Nigel Wedgwood was also upbeat about the upcoming season.

He said: “We’re hoping that supporters have seen what we’ve been doing over the summer and are going to come up and get behind us.

"Season ticket sales have gone well, the club have secured new sponsors and existing ones have increased their sponsorship.

"We’re getting regulars using The Gingerbread Venue 1874. We have a great hardcore group of supporters and the supporters' club are brilliant in backing us.”

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm – get there early if you want to secure a seat.