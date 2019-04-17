Thirteen-year-old Grantham rider Billy Reed attended the second round of the national series MTB cross country race at Hadleigh Park, Essex, competing in the juvenile male catergory.

This was the venue used for the London 2012 Olympic MTB race using a course that had 90 per cent of the same features, which demanded a high level of physical and technical ability.

In his first race at this level, Billy started well and was running in 18th until the last lap when a few issues caused him to drop back to finish in 23rd place in a field of more than 70 riders.

His next race will be at Sheffield on April 27 at the first round of the Midlands Series.

+ Karl Baillie looks to be returning to his form of a few years ago with a comfortable win in the 3/4 category event at Darley Moor circuit, near Ashbourne.

In cold and windy conditions, Karl kept a watchful eye at the front of the race as numerous attacks failed to gain an advantage before launching his own with two of the 22 laps to go. Riding powerfully, he built up a solo lead of more than 20 seconds by the finish,

+ Ex-Wheeler Peter Cocker, riding again this year for Richardsons-Trek RT, rode the Klondyke GP, the first round of the HSBC National Road Series at Guisborough, on a lumpy 110-mile route across the North Yorkshire Moors.

With 140 of the top riders in the country, Peter kept well in contention in the leading bunch up to around the 100-mile mark when the fast pace and distance finally told, losing contact with the bunch to finish in 46th at 4min 58sec, with only 79 riders finishing the race.

Winner was Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB) in a sprint from Scott Thwaites and 2018 national champion Connor Swift.