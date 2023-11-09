Bingham Cricket Club have announced a new partnership.

They have joined forces with Croxton Kerrial Sports and Social Club, enabling Bingham to re-develop the ground's cricket square for their sole use in 2024.

The club is now looking for players to join their expanding number of teams.

Bingham Cricket Club's third team.

The initial three-year partnership will allow Bingham to play its Saturday third team cricket home games at Croxton, as well as launching a new Saturday fourth team, which will compete in the South Nottingham League.

Cricket manager Paul Maylard-Mason said: "We're delighted to link up with Croxton Kerrial Sports and Social Club as we have a wealth of talented young players coming through at Bingham and want to ensure continued opportunities to play cricket exist for all our members."

Bingham's first and second teams will continue to play at Butt Field, but the new agreement will give the club a more permanent second home after short spells at other venues.

They are embarking on an ambitious recruitment drive over the winter and are appealing for players of all standards to join their winter training programme.

Maylard-Mason added: "We have teams to suit players of all standards and can give opportunities for people that want to play every week as well as occasionally.

"With our Saturday firsts in Division C, seconds in J, thirds in L and fourths in N, we now cater for anyone from those looking to pick up a bat again for the first time or experienced players targeting higher levels.."

Bingham also offer Sunday cricket and midweek evening matches. Winter training runs every Sunday, starting in January, from 6.30-8pm at Ratcliffe College's indoor sports hall, with four lanes.

To find out more, email binghamcc@hotmail.co.uk, via phone on 07817 983285 or on Twitter @binghamcc