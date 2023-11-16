Bingham Cricket Club are running weekly girls cricket sessions this winter - and have so far seen an excellent turn-out as well as some great cricketing skills and Saturday morning fun.

The sessions run every Saturday from 9-10am at the studio in the Toot Hill Leisure Centre in Bingham and are focused on building core softball cricket skills.

More than a dozen girls have attended so far and the club are keen to get more girls coming along.

Girls at Bingham Cricket Club

Junior cricket manager, Helen Fox-Andrews, said: "We have really focused on getting girls to try the sport.

"Our junior membership is growing hugely, about 95 per cent of which are male, and we couldn't understand why as we have had female players represent our club all the way to first team level.

"Cricket is a very inclusive sport and we want to develop that environment at Bingham."

Bingham have targeted school Years three to six as Fox-Andrews explained: "Despite the fact that we have a women's section and some older girls already playing hardball cricket, we want to encourage this group to play together and hopefully develop as they progress through the club."

No equipment or experience is required to join the sessions, and first session is free of charge.

The plan is to enter a winter softball league after the New Year and to carry on developing the girls' love of the game.

The club is also looking for players to join their expanding number of teams.

To find out more, contact the club via email – binghamcc@hotmail.co.uk, phone on 07817 983285 or on X @binghamcc