Counties 2 Midlands East (North)

Kesteven 48

Grimsby 0

Action from Kesteven's whitewashing of Grimsby at Woodnook on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (59479875)

Kesteven welcomed old rivals Grimsby to Woodnock on Saturday.

The weather was dry with a slight breeze as Grimsby kicked off.

The visitors started well and created the first chance with an early penalty but the kick drifted wide.

The home pack were working well, keeping Grimsby penned in their own half. They used the wind well with some good kicking into space by Grinney and Turner.

Eventually, Whittaker opened the scoring with a good run through a broken defence to get the try. The conversion failed but Ks had the lead midway through the half.

The remainder of the half saw Kesteven continue to dominate and they were rewarded with three more tries.

From a line-out, Ks won the ball and set Turner on a run. He straightened up and drew the full back before he set Cowley on a storming run to the line for a great try. Walker added the extras before converting the next try by Goodrich.

Walker was proving to be a lively customer, keeping the ball moving well and it was he who set up the final move of the half which was finished well by Palin in the corner for the bonus point try and a 24-0 lead at the break.

Ks freshened up the pack, with Pert and Bailey replacing Osborne and Norsworthy.

Ks were now facing the breeze and knew there was still work to do to secure the win.

They were helped immediately as Grimsby tried to run the ball out of defence, but they reckoned without Goodrich who snapped up an easy interception to score a simple try which Walker converted. Whittaker then added his second try, again converted by Walker.

The home pack continued to be on top and Turner benefited from a break by Walker to score.

The final try was a gem when newcomer Finley Tumman grabbed the ball from a drop out to race in for his debut try to bring the score up to a sound win. All in all a good day at the office.

Kesteven: Whittaker, Tumman, Wood, Goodrich, Palin, Grinney, Walker, Sheardown, Hall, Purvis, Osborne, Knight, Norsworth, Cowley, Turner. Reps: Lowe, Pert, Bailey.