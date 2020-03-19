Midlands League 3 East North

Kesteven 27

Ashby 38

Asby versus Kesteven action. (31804044)

Kesteven welcomed Ashby to Woodnook for the return fixture and the teams served up a thrilling encounter, full of good rugby.

As in the first match, Ashby got off to a terrific start with a try in the first minute. This time the home side proved to be very competitive, playing high quality rugby.

Ben Hall, returning to the first team after a long injury lay-off, was very effective on the wing and he opened the Kesteven account with a fine try. James Goodrich made the running before setting Hall off on a run to the corner. And he still had a lot to do to to make it to the corner.

Turner retired hurt after a stinging injury to be replaced by Norsworthy.

Kesteven had most of the play in the first half and Goodrich struck twice. First Ben Bailey was able to work the ball to Goodrich and he ran in for a good try, before the centre brought the first half to an end with an interception deep in his own half and he showed the defence a clean pair of heals to score under the bar. Aaron Whittaker added the goal points to give Kesteven a 17-5 lead at the break.

The plan for the second half was to keep control and this worked to great effect as Adam Draper made good use of ball, won by the forwards, and was able to spin it wide to Jake Eagle who scored in the corner to earn the bonus point.

Ashby were a good side and they were able to use the wind to good advantage. They gradually got on top and hit Kesteven with a double whammy with two tries on two minutes. One was converted to narrow the gap to 22-17.

Ashby kept up the pressure and added their own bonus point try which was converted to give them the lead.

Kesteven freshened up their side with Cole replacing Purvis, Lowe came on for Parker and Turner returned in place of Webster before the end.

The home team were not done, however, and it was that man Goodrich again. This time, Hall was the provider as he set James in for the fifth try.

This left Kesteven 15 minutes to defend their lead but, in the end, a strong running Ashby side kept pounding the home line and finished the game with two more converted tries. The last one frustratingly denied the home side a second bonus point.

Kesteven felt they deserved more from the game and, in truth, it was a thrilling game of rugby with some quality tries from both teams.

This was the last game of rugby for some weeks as the Rugby Football Union have suspended all tugby for the next four weeks

Kesteven: Whittaker, Hall, Goodrich, W. Wood, Eagle, Parker, Draper, Sheardown, Xipu, Purvis, Hanson, Bailey, Webster, Armstrong, Turner. Reps: Norsworthy, Cole, Lowe.

