Midlands 3 East (North)

Kesteven 38

Sileby 10

Action from Kesteven against Sileby at Woodnook on Saturday. (54637015)

Kesteven welcomed Sileby, hoping to continue their good run of form and got off to a great start.

Sileby kicked off and the home pack ran the ball back, taking play into the 22. Sileby cleared the ball to touch and from the line-out Dan Turner peeled off the front to go in unopposed to score. The conversion hit the post and stayed out.

The restart kick was returned quickly with Cowley setting off on a great run. The ball was quickly moved through the backs and Goodrich set Ben Whinney off on a run to the line for the second try. This time the conversion was good, Grinney judging the wind to perfection and Ks led by 12.

Sileby had difficulty in getting out of their own half and the home team kept the pressure up.

Sileby conceded a penalty close to their own line and Turner sized up the situation in an instant to score his second try.

This time Turner fielded the restart kick and found Sheardown up in support. The skipper found Ben Whinney on his inside and the centre ran free to score. Grinney converted and the bonus point was earned inside half an hour.

Sileby started to get into the game and opened their scoring just before the break. They then had a player sent off at the end of the half.

The try seemed to have given Sileby a new lease of life. They started off at pace and looked to be about to score when Ben Whinney somehow stole the ball on his own line and ran the length of the field to score. Grinney converted.

The game became fragmented now and fluent play became difficult.

But Ks added a sixth try. A wayward line-out throw was fly hacked by Sileby straight to the grateful arms of Goodrich who ran in unopposed for the try. Grinney added the extras.

Sileby kept playing and were rewarded with a second try before the end.

Ks rang the changes in the second half with George Whinney, Cummings and Webster replaced by Lowe, Osborne and Norsworthy.

Kesteven: Hawkins, Hall, Wood, Goodrich, G. Whinney, B. Whinney, Grinney, Sheardown, Cummings, Purvis, Pert, Knight, Webster, Cowley, Turner. Subs: Osborne, Norsworthy, Lowe.