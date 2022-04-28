Midlands League 3 East (North)

Kesteven 23

Boston 20

Action from Kesteven's final game of the season against Boston on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (56333396)

Kesteven welcomed local rivals Boston to windy Woodnook for the final game of the season on Saturday.

There was a good crowd lining the touchline as Kesteven kicked off with the strong wind behind them.

They quickly put Boston on the back foot and were rewarded with a simple penalty in front of the posts after five minutes which Joe Raddings converted to open the scoring.

Boston had difficulty in getting out of their own half but the home team were not able to add to the score as Boston defended well. Raddings was able to add a couple more penalties to open up a nine point lead.

Just as the half time break was approaching, the Black Army pack finally got their reward. Boston were reduced to 14 when their centre was yellow carded and from this move the forwards got the ball up to the line and Will Walker was able to squeeze over for the try. Raddings converted and Ks turned round 16-0 up.

They turned to face the strong wind knowing that Boston would throw everything at them and so it came to pass, but it was Kesteven who added another try.

Boston moved the ball well along their backs but sharp-witted Jack Palin intercepted a pass deep in his own 22 and raced 80 metres to score. Raddings converted to open up a 23-0 lead.

Boston did nott give up and using the wind well kept Kesteven on the defensive for the remainder of the game.

They got on the scoresheet with a try after 10 minutes of the half.

The visitors kept working hard and retained the possession well but without getting the breakthrough.

That came with some 12 minutes left when they added a second try then a third with some five mintes left.

Kesteven were now defending with some desperation and Boston kept on and were rewarded with a fourth bonus point try with two minutes remaining. They were unable to convert any of their tries so were left with the consolation of two bonus points for their efforts.

It was a nail-biting final 10 minutes for Kesteven as Boston went so close to snatching victory at the end.

Kesteven: Hall, Whinney, Goodrich, Wood, Palin, Raddings, Walker, Sheardown, Cummings, Purvis, Nicklin, Pert, Norsworthy, Dickinson, Knight. Reps: Grinney, Lowe, Pert, Blake.