Friendly

Kesteven 19

Stamford 31

Kesteven started out on their 75th season with a friendly warm-up match against local rivals Stamford on Saturday, a re-enactment of the first match between the clubs in September 1947.

Stamford started off at a fair pace and were soon on the scoreboard with a try after two minutes. This shook the home side but they steadied the ship and gradually got into the game.

Excellent work by the pack saw Kesteven gain control with most play in the Stamford half. The visiting defence held firm but eventually the breakthrough came and James Cowley was on hand to force his way over the line for the equalising try.

Both sides had opportunities before the half time break. Ks were rewarded with a fine try by Harry Cox who exploited space out on the wing and showed great determination in scrambling over the line. Tom Wood added the conversion with a fine kick from near the touchline.

Stamford took their chances well and added a couple of converted tries to go in with a 19-12 lead.

The second half saw Stamford take control of the game but the home defence with James Goodrich and Dan Turner were outstanding.

Pressure eventally told and the visitors added two more tries.

Kesteven got back on track and finished the stronger in the last quarter. Cox used his pace to open up a gap and ran in for his second try, again converted by Wood to finish the scoring.

It was a good work out in preparation for the start of the league campaign tomorrow (Saturday) when East Retford provide the opposition at Woodnook, kick-off 3pm.