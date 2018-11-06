Day of firsts for Kesteven Ladies
Belper Ladies 0
Kesteven Ladies 35
There were a number of firsts for Kesteven Ladies last Saturday – their first away match, first time with 15 per side and, at the third attempt, their first win.
Belper Ladies are also a Development team who were playing their third match so the Black Army ladies knew that they would have a competitive chance.
From the start, their intent was clear as the forwards carried hard and into the Belper half. Pressure mounted and captain Sarah Jane Goss found herself with a half gap and pushed herself through it for an early score.
Conditions were kind and allowed the attacking rugby which the visitors aspire to. Half backs Kerri Arlando and Ami Boneham soon benefited from the space and allowed the backs to move the ball wide, allowing speedster Rhia McBride the space to make ground, benefiting from great hands to sneak a second try before half time.
With 25 players in the squad, Kesteven had the luxury of fresh players on the sidelines, with Jess Taylor, Amy Beaumont, Tabby Hall and Ella Tapson ready to make their team debuts.
The second half was brought to life by Tamzin Keenlyside finding herself with space on the halfway line. Carrying the ball at pace, the flanker waited and waited for the inevitable crunch but it never came as the Black Army notched up a further score.
Belper were clearly tiring but battled valiantly against some crunching tackled by centres Catherine Dickenson and Tapson, and struggled with the pace of Till Hall and Hannah Dolby.
Goss continued to cause mayhem in the forwards and, supported by Emma Austen and Cheryl Carl, pummelled the opposition pass until finally a pop pass saw Ruth Holmes touch down in the corner.
Scrum half Kerri Arlando continued to benefit from the dominant pack and great support play saw her crash over for Kesteven’s fifth try, with McBride and Jane Goss each scoring a second to close the game out.
Kesteven Ladies continue to improve and their first win is only the start of what the team hope will be a bright future.
Kesteven: Alderton, Arlando, Austen, Beaumont, Boneham, Carl, Dickinson, Dolby, Foster, Goss, Hall, Hall, Holmes, Hunt, Keenlyside, Lay, McBride, Mortimer, Russell, Sayle, Sheardown, Tapson, Taylor, Williams, Wright.
