Kesteven Ladies 0

Boston Ladies 13

Kesteven Ladies finished their season last Sunday with a match against Boston Ladies which ended in a victory for the visitors.

Lauren Smith carried hard for Kesteven Ladies. (9011663)

Injuries and Easter holidays decimated the home side with nearly a dozen players unable to bolster the Black Army ranks, however, debuts from new players Emma Gooden, Lori-Ann Gillespie and Stacey Spafford joined three players drafted in from Deeping Devils to make up the numbers.

Boston were clearly very well drilled, fit and capable and right from the kick-off demonstrated that they would be worthy opponents.

Kesteven repelled a number of attacks in the first half with some sterling defence from centres Ella Tapson and Hannah Dolby being particularly effective with their tackles.

A penalty kick and a sole try from Boston saw a half time deficit of eight points but the turnaround spurred on Kesteven, with Cheryl Carl providing a number of storming runs to break Boston’s defence.

With scrum half Kerri Arlando pulling the strings from the base of the scrum, only desperate last ditch defence prevented the home side scoring a deserved try.

The final quarter of the match was spent in the Kesteven half as tiredness crept in, but Ks never took a step backwards as wave after wave of attacks were repelled.

The last play of the game, however, saw one of the guest players virtually hand the Boston fly half the ball and she trotted over for their second score.

After a great first season, Kesteven Ladies finished with four wins from eight games – all against teams with greater experience.

The keenness to progress has been confirmed by the squad’s decision to join the RFU Ladies' League next season and build a legacy for the next generation of female players.

The club is actively seeking new players, and those who might have played before, to join them in pre-season training, which starts in July, as the journey to greatness continues.

Kesteven: Alderton, Arden, Arlando, Boneham, Carl, Dolby, Foster, Gillespie, Gooden, Griffiths, Hunt, James, Keenlyside, Lay, Russell, Smith, Spafford, Tapson, Wright.