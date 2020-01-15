Midlands League 3 East North

Kesteven 48

Notts Moderns 0

Pictured from left are Manu Tuilagi, Harry Clough, Kesteven captain Gavin Purvis and Notts Moderns man-of-the-match Caleb Nelson. (26800499)

Kesteven made their first appearance of the New Year and welcomed Notts Moderns to Woodnook.

Conditions were dry but a cold cross-wind affected the players.

Kesteven started well and quickly set up camp in the visitors' half. They struck early with a classic pick-up from the base of the scrum by Dan Turner who ran in for the try. Whittaker converted.

The good supply of possession eventually produced more tries. First Whittaker was able to finish off a good handling move, taking a pass from Goodrich to run in at the corner. This was followed by a textbook move from a scrum, with the ball spinning along the three-quarter line to Tom Wood who rounded his opposite number to score. Whittaker again converted.

The home team were well on top and Whittaker finished the half with his second try to bring the half time score to 24-0.

Gavin Purvis was replaced by Will Pert and Tony Woolerton came on for Tom Webster at the break.

Any thoughts that playing into the wind in the second half would hamper Kesteven were soon dispelled as they added quickfire scores through a display of powerful running from forwards and backs alike.

First, Turner was up to score a try which was made by a storming run by Goodrich. Goodrich was again provider as he set Tom Wood off on a run from half way which ended with him turning the full back inside out to score.

From the restart, Ks ran the ball back with Turner in the lead to complete his hat trick and, a few minutes later, Tom Wood turned provider with another great run. He was stopped just short but debutant Harry Clough was up in support to score his first senior try. He had settled in well at scrum half, providing good ball for the backs.

Dan Turner evades a Notts Moderns tackle. Photo: Toby Roberts (26800532)

This finished the scoring although the Black Army continued to dominate. The Moderns defence was good and they tried hard to the end.

Olly Wood came on at full back for Whittaker and there were further changes as minor injuries had Sheardown and Armstrong coming off.

This was a much better performance from Kesteven, introducing Jack Johnson and Harry Clough to the team, with very strong performances from Whittaker, Turner, Goodrich and Tom Wood.

Kesteven: Whittaker, T. Wood, Goodrich, Lowe, Jonson, Parker, Clough, Sheardown, Cole, Purvis, Bailey, Hanson, Webster, Armstrong, Turner. Reps: Pert, Woolerton, O. Wood.

Read more Rugby