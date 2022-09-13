Counties 2 Midlands East (North)

Kesteven 42

Gainsborough 33

Action from Kesteven's win against Gainsborough at Woodnook on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (59291708)

Kesteven welcomed Gainsborough to Woodnook for round two of the league campaign.

The visitors arrived unbeaten in a year of rugby which has seen them win 26 games in a row including promotion into Kesteven’s league and two cup competitions.

The match was preceded by a two-minute silence as the players and spectators paid their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and club member Ally Betts.

Buoyed on by their run of form, the visitors made the much better start, launching their big forwards at every opportunity and playing a style that frustrated the home side for large periods.

A converted try on eight minutes saw Gainsborough open the scoring and a second on 16 minutes saw them race into a 14-point lead which started to put pressure on the home side.

In previous years, the Black Army may have folded at this point but to their credit they began to claw their way back into the game, the visitors' ill-discipline helping as a series of penalties saw the home side gain significant territorial advantage.

From a smart catch and drive by the forwards, Gavin Purvis reduced the deficit by peeling off the back of a maul to dot down in the corner; a feat he repeated five minutes later with a carbon copy of his first. Both conversions were missed but Ks were back in the fight at 14-10 behind.

With a foothold in the game at last, Ks pushed to take the lead but fell further behind when a smart set-piece move saw the visitors score a third try.

The missed conversion let Ks off the hook and a yellow card for Gainsborough allowed Kesteven to finish the half the stronger team, Goodrich scoring the home side's third making the half time score 19-15.

The half time chat was brief but to the point, with Kesteven refocussed on their game plan and knowing the visitors would still be a man down after the restart for another five minutes.

The break certainly helped, and Ks flew out the blocks, starting the second half with two tries in as many minutes. Goodrich added a second to this tally and youngster Cox completed a move that saw the ball spun wide through decent hands and deep in the Ks half, racing in from over 60 metres out. The turnaround could have shattered most teams but, to their credit, Gainsborough dug deep and would not give in, scoring a converted try that saw them regain the lead.

It was really becoming an end-to-end game. Kesteven knew if they managed the game properly, the win was there for the taking.

A second try from Cox and further tries from Walker and Grinney, the latter of whom managed to convert one try, saw them finally beat the resolve of the visitors, securing a 42-33 win.

This was a much tougher test than it should have been for Kesteven who have work to do on the training field.

With 18 tries scored in two weeks, the signs are there that this could be a memorable season, but in the two opening games they have given the visitors a head start and this will have to stop.

Grimsby visit Woodnook this weekend and Ks know this is always a physical challenge and they will have to be at their best to secure another victory.