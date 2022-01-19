Midlands 3 East (North)

Kesteven 60

Grimsby 7

Kesteven welcomed Grimsby to Woodnook for the first home game of the new year.

It was a dull, foggy day as Grimsby kicked off. The visitors were quickly on the attack and opened the scoring after three minutes with a good try which was converted, suggesting that it might be a hard afternoon.

Kesteven, however, responded quickly and effectively. The pack started to get control and Dan Turner got the ball and found Cummings in support to go over for the try. Shields's conversion levelled the score and then the backs came into the game.

Good movement and recycling saw the ball switch over to the left where brothers Ben and George Whinney, playing together for the first time at senior level, combined for Ben to put George over in the corner. Shields added the goal points with a great conversion to open up a lead they would not relinquish.

Kesteven kept on top but it took a superb piece of rugby to increase their advantage, The forwards enjoy playing open rugby and James Cowley was able to set Will Pert off on a run to the line. The big lad ran straight and true to run 40 metres to score to a great ovation.

The conversion was missed but then, just before the break, James Goodrich ran a strong diagonal line to put Ben Hall in for the bonus point score to end the half with a comfortable 24-7 lead.

The message from skipper Rob Sheardown to his troops at the break was to press on at the same intensity.

It was answered in emphatic style when Ben Whinney snatched the ball from out of Grimsby hands and he found Joe Dickinson on his shoulder. Dickinson was brought down just short of the line but the pack returned the ball to the backs and Goodrich put in a great kick for Ben Hall to grab his second try.

Then the forwards got in on the act as Sheardown put Turner clear to score. Shields converted.

Grimsby heads started to drop and there was a flurry of tries from the home side.

First the Whinney brothers linked up again for George to continue his remarkable try scoring with his third in two games. This was followed by a similar try by Henry Parker, set up again by Ben Whinney.

Grimsby lost a player to a yellow card. Ks took advantage and a storming run by Purvis was finished by Cowley who ran behind the posts with some relish.

Grimsby at last got a bit of possession but were not able to add to their score.

Kesteven finished the game with a final try. Tom Wood, who had come on for Goodrich, straightened his run and brushed the full back aside to score the final try and bring up the 60-point total.

This was a fine display by a side that enjoys playing fast, flowing rugby.

Kesteven: Grinney, Hall, Whinney, Goodrich, Whinney, Shields, Draper, Sheardown, Cummings, Purvis, Pert, Cowley, Norsworthy, Dickinson, Turner. Reps: Wood, Parker, Hanson.