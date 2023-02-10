Under-16 NLD Cup quarter-final

Kesteven 15

Tupton 7

Action from Kesteven under-16s' NLD Cup quarter-final victory over Tupton last the weekend.

Kesteven approached this cup tie with caution, having never played Tupton previously.

A solid training session last Sunday and then again in midweek ensured ample preparation for the match ahead.

The weather gods were much kinder at the weekend gifting, both teams almost perfect rugby playing conditions to display their talents.

What ensued was a highly competitive and physical encounter in which neither team deserved to lose.

As the match kicked off, Kesteven were under a lot of early pressure with the enormous Tutpton pack providing a solid foundation for the their back line to make inroads into the Ks' half.

Despite a number of turnovers from Kesteven’s number seven, Arlando, and some solid last ditch tackles from fly half Cowling and full back Powell, Tupton managed to break through to score the first try of the day. The successful conversion put the visitors 7-0 up.

Kesteven were determined to level the scores and worked tirelessly through their forwards to claim ground balls in the Tupton half and advance towards their try line. However, a combination of Tupton’s ferocious tackling and Kesteven’s inability to identify and attack the space out wide continued to frustrate the home side.

As half time approached, Tupton’s concentration lapsed and a mistake from a line-out close to their five-metre line allowed Arlando to gather the ball and power his way over the line to register Kesteven’s first score. Morris had a difficult chance to level the score with the conversion but pushed it wide.

Some stern words were delivered by the Kesteven coaches at half time, reminding the players of the hard work they put in at training and the focus areas they had talked about prior to the game.

Kesteven reacted straight away and began to build and apply pressure. The back line started to see more ball, with Morris, Lloyd and Thompson making good inroads through the Tupton defence.

The more frequent broken play allowed Kesteven flanker Patrinos to dart over the line for Kesteven’s second score of the day. Another difficult conversion was missed by Morris but Ks were in front – 10-7.

Kesteven knew that the next score would be significant and as the visitors tired, they continued to apply pressure with captain Beere carrying well and securing good ball at rucks.

This provided the platform for Kesteven to advance and finally get the important try they were searching for, with Arlando again powering through the defence and scoring his second under the posts. Morris, who had clearly left his kicking boots at home, maintained his 100 per cent record and missed again.

Both sides continued to fight till the end, however, neither had the legs to cross over the line again and the match ended without any further scores, with Kesteven advancing to the semi-finals of the competition.

It must be noted that this game was a true example of rugby at its best. Two sides who exemplified the game's great values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.

The referee set the tone at the start of this game with his friendly pre-match tone, giving immediate rapport with the players. He is a credit to the game.

Man of the match was awarded to Cowling for his creativity in attack and ferocity in defence.