NLD Under 15 Cup

Kesteven 13

Stamford 10

Kesteven under-15s celebrate victory at home to Stamford. (62013106)

Kesteven went into this game keen to set the record straight following their previous encounter when the two teams locked heads in battle.

Kesteven opened their account after early pressure forced the travellers over their own line. From there, the goal line drop out lacked distance to relieve any pressure for Stamford. Kesteven marched forward with some tight play, going around the fringes before a gap opened and the ball dotted down over the line.

The conversion missed.

Stamford decided to hit back and show Ks how their line-out mauling game was. Poor discipline from the Kesteven team allowed the opponents to march upfield, getting closer to the try line, before the home team finally caved. The forward pack dived over the line to bring the teams level; their conversion also missed.

Kesteven, having seen what the Stamford pack did with their mauling game, decided to take it back to them.

Discipline cost Stamford valuable territory at the breakdowns and the home team used the boot well to advance downfield. When they were close enough, Ks' pack executed their line-out and set off towards the line, keeping their maul tight.

Stamford were unable to stop the pack's momentum as the home team crossed the line for 10-5.

That completed the first half points tally for both teams.

As the second half began, both teams played some lovely running rugby and showed off their skills, taking it to each other.

The possession and territory were evenly match with neither team making it any closer to the try line than the other .

The first points of the second half came late on when Stamford, just outside their own 22, conceded a penalty. Smart thinking from Ks saw them go for the points to take them a converted score ahead ahead of Stamford, 13-5.

Stamford hit back as the game was in its final stages with a nicely worked try in the corner to close to 13-10.

There was enough time for the restart and play continued.

Stamford regained possession and started to march up field.

The Ks defence held and when the ball was lost forward it was pounced on and, with no time left, the ball was kicked out to end what was a truly great game played between the two teams.

Kesteven advance to the next round of the NLD competition in which they will meet Scunthorpe.