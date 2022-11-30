Lutterworth U15 26

Kesteven U15 27

Looking to continue their run of form, Kesteven took a steady journey over to Lutterworth on a sunny Sunday morning for a friendly match.

Ks had a few last minute drop-outs due to injury/illness. Despite this, the lads managed not to let this affect them before kick-off.

Lutterworth looked a strong outfit right from the outset and tested Ks from the first whistle.

After a few minutes of play, nerves settled with the Ks lads and with the ball in hand they managed to get on to the front foot.

Ten minutes in saw a lot of attacking from both teams, testing each other's defences.

Ks' attack found a momentary gap in the Lutterworth line following a line-out. A strong lineout, catch and drive followed by some good picking saw the Ks lads getting closer and closer to the line before the gap appeared and the forward pack dived over to open the tally for the day. The conversion attempt missed.

The second and third tries for Ks came in quick succession. Good pressure saw the Lutterworth line pinned back in their own 22, possession was regained, quick ball out to the fly half and with a moment of genius saw the pressing defensive line caught off guard, kicking through and chasing himself to dot the ball down over the line for 10-0.

The third came from the restart, the ball was put long into the Ks half but strong running from the open side flanker saw him set off from his own 22 to go all the way round and through the Lutterworth line. The conversion missed again.

Just before half time, Lutterworth managed to get on to the scoresheet with some lovely play pushing the ball across the field and stretching the Ks defence.

Half time 15-5

Lutterworth started the second half the strongest and got onto the score sheet again to pull it back to 15-12.

Kesteven managed to get back up and running for a short period, hard running and a gap opening from the pressure had the Ks boys back down on the Lutterworth line. Tight forward play again, picking and going eventually broke through, adding to the tally. The conversion failed once more.

These were going to be the last points for Ks for a while as Lutterworth bounced back and launched a barrage of multiple attacks that left the visitors scrambling and having to tackle their socks off. The defence broke down, allowing Lutterworth back into the game.

Two unanswered converted tries saw the home team take the lead for the first time, 26-20.

The game was about done but with the last play Ks rolled the dice and launched everything they had left in the tank into one final attack. A scrum on the opponents’ 22 saw some tight play, then moving the ball wide, keeping it alive, knowing any errors would lose the game.

Possession was maintained and a big bullocking run from the Ks tight head burst through the Lutterworth line and, with players dangling off him, saw him carry the ball and defenders over the line to bring it to 26-25.

Ks needed the conversion to win and, with the whole ground silent, their kicker stepped up to mark and slotted the extra points for a win by one point.

Kesteven learnt lessons from the Lutterworth team and thanked them for the fixture and hospitality. A great game played in good spirits between two teams.