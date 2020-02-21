The page this week looks to have been turned on to a new chapter in the institution that is Grantham Town Football Club.

At a club board of directors meeting on Monday night, interim chairman Sophie Cope announced a complete reshuffle at board level to bring in three new directors who will all invest significant time and money – both this season and looking to the future – as the football club makes every effort to remain at its current level of football, and become more competitive next season.

Sheffield business partners Darren Ashton, Gary Jackson and Martin Massey met with the board, including club president Roger Booth and club secretary Pat Nixon, for the final time to finalise the deal to bring them all on board.

The club said Mr Ashton will take the role of chairman as soon as all the relevant checks by the League and The FA etc have been finalised.

Ms Cope commented: “I’ve been in talks with Martin and the guys for the past three or four weeks to see what they think they can be bring to the club, and I’ve been very impressed.

"They have a lot of business contacts and football contacts and are already in talks to line up some high profile pre-season friendlies.

"As I said in my statement last week, this club can’t continue to survive at this level without some serious investment, and we believe that the new additions to the board will generate the revenue required to provide a competitive budget and secure the long term future of this football club.”

Jonathan Redshaw, Adam Stokes and Dean Williams have resigned from their positions. The club thanked the outgoing directors for their time, effort and hard work, and said they will continue to be great friends of the Gingerbreads.

Barry Palmer will stay on the board until a smooth handover of the finances has been completed.

The new board will see Ms Cope, along with Michael Bird and Peter Railton, remain to help the current directors with the day-to-day running of the club.

Ms Cope added: “Through the network of contacts in the football fraternity and business connections, the new board members can without doubt strengthen the club from the ground level and will look to integrate a number of new policies and ideas within the organisation as a whole.”

Incoming chairman Mr Ashton said he felt it was an exciting prospect. He said: "I’m really excited to finally be on board. I’m determined to help the club reach its potential.

"There are a number of aspects within the Grantham Town umbrella that are already something to be proud of, however, I'm not so sure at this stage they are being used to their maximum potential – the Academy being one such asset.

"I will look to bring the Academy closer into the fold with the mindset of developing young talent that will hopefully end up being part of the first team squad.”

