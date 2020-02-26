Fourteen-year-old Bobby Dixon is the new East Midlands Junior Champion.

The Priory Ruskin student came out on top in the 52-54kg event at the Rushcliffe Arena, West Bridgeford on February 21.

Bobby beat Abdur Rehman Zabar of Prospects Boxing Club, Derbyshire to be crowned champion at the event. Prior to the championships, his opponent had 17 bouts to his name, whereas Bobby had five.

The junior champion has been a member of Grantham Boxing Club since 2018.

Dean Fardell, who coaches Bobby, said: “Bobby’s done well. Abdur Rehman Zabar was a much more experienced boxer than bobby, but we knew this on entering the championships, we have to compete against the best in the country. the next round finds us competing against the best boxers from Tyne Tees & Wear.

“Bobby dominated the first round. He caught his opponent with some nice clean jabs. He really took the fight to him.

“He won through sheer hard work. It was a good, close fight, but he did what he needed to do to get the job done.”

After being crowned East Midlands champion, Bobby is now just three steps from a national title. Dean continued: “We’re really proud of Bobby, the future’s bright for him.”

“It would be nice to have another English champion at the club, we’ve already had three.

“Bobby is doing really well at the minute and we are pleased with how he is progressing.”

Bobby’s next fight will see him enter the ring with an opponent from Tyne and Wear, with the next round of the championships being held on March 8 in Birtley, County Durham.

Dean added: “Our club is very busy and we really need help even if somebody can help on one night a week, it would be a bonus. It is not to much to ask of somebody.

“The club is open on the following evenings from 6.30 until 8.30 , Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Fitness Friday boxing fitness session good for adults.”

