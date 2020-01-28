Northern Premier League Premier Division

Hyde United 3

Grantham Town 0

GTFC (27807239)

By Simon Hayes

Four new signings gave the Gingerbreads a better look to their game than recent matches, but mistakes led to the same result at Hyde United on Saturday.

“We played some very good football,” said player-coach Adam Smith. “There were key moments in the game which didn’t go our way and we conceded goals at important times. There was enough to see to expect more as this team beds in.”

An open start to the game saw both sides create good chances within a minute of each other.

After six minutes, good interplay from Grantham saw Jack Whitwick and Craig Westcarr set up Callum Coyle, but his shot was deflected for a corner.

A minute later, Hyde broke and Tom Pratt fired in a shot from 18 yards out that Town goalkeeper Jon Worsnop pushed up before gathering comfortably.

Pratt gave the home side the lead after 13 minutes. A poor clearance on the halfway line put Grantham on the back foot and Pratt ran at the Town defence before firing into the bottom of the net from 18 yards out.

The home side caused Grantham problems whenever they went forward, with Iliman Ndiaye teasing the Gingerbreads defence and opening up chances to add to the home side’s lead. After 18 minutes, a quick break saw the Gingerbreads defence outnumbered four to one, but Hyde picked the wrong pass and James Berrett recovered to win the ball.

Around the half hour mark, Ndiaye combined with Jaheim Headley to deliver a low cross that was only just too long for Pratt. Two minutes later, Ndiaye ran through the Grantham defence and was only stopped by a desperate clearance. He then set up Liam tongue for a drive from 20 yards that flew over the crossbar.

The Gingerbreads weathered the storm and could have gone in level at half time. Whitwick fired a shot from Berrett’s low cross that was saved by Lloyd Allinson. As half time approached, Coyle delivered a cross that just eluded Lee Hughes.

After the break, Grantham continued brightly. Hughes and Coyle both had shots blocked inside the Hyde penalty area as the home side started the second period on the back foot. Good play three minutes into the second half put Jack Broadhead into a good position, but he shot wide.

Grantham’s good start to the second half was undone after 51 minutes. The Gingerbreads gave the ball away to Bradley Roscoe just outside their own penalty area. Roscoe laid the ball off to Tongue who fired past the unsighted Worsnop.

Hughes got on to a poor back pass on the hour mark, but was denied a clear strike by the Hyde defence and the chance was lost.

The home side almost capitalised again on Grantham mistakes after 63 minutes. The ball was given back to the home side who quickly found Pratt; his shot was fielded by a well-positioned Worsnop.

The Gingerbreads goalkeeper was kept busy in the middle part of the second half. Ndiaye played in Pratt again but Worsnop was quickly off his line to clear the ball. He then saved a fierce shot from Tongue; Pratt put the loose ball into the net but was flagged offside.

The Gingerbreads worked hard for a way back into the game as time moved into the last 10 minutes of the match. They spread play well to Westcarr who struck his shot well, but Allinson tipped it over the top of the net.

A minute later, the game was over as a contest. Coyle was robbed deep inside the Grantham half. Despite looking like he was fouled by Alex Starcenko, referee Mr Hussain waved play on and Starcenko played in Chris Sharp who finished past Worsnop.

