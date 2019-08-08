Lincolnshire Bombers American Football Club romped home on Sunday to seal a home play-off quarter-final berth this weekend with a crushing 54-14 defeat of the Crewe Railroaders at North Hykeham.

The Bombers, who sealed play-off football with a 26-0 win last weekend, came out of the blocks flying with a touchdown on the opening play of the game when Great Britain under-19 player Elliott Harvey collected a Crewe fumble from kick-off and took it home for the score.

However, the Bombers surprisingly found themselves behind to the NFC 2 South's basement team with two quick touchdowns putting the visiting Railroaders 14-7 ahead in the first quarter.

Lincolnshire Bombers celebrate. Photo: Brian Penney (14896251)

After that, normality was restored and it was one-way traffic for the hosts and favourites who dominated the rest of the match to stamp their authority on the contest.

A touchdown from Sam Perry brought the scores level, before further touchdowns from Harvey again and Ryan Wakeling gave the Bombers a 27-14 lead.

There was still time for more carnage before half time as an interception by Iwan Williams was returned to the house, while further offensive touchdowns from Yu-Joe Bunting and Wakeling gave the Bombers a commanding 41-14 lead at the break.

With this weekend's play-off fixture in mind, a few of the senior players were rested in the second half against Crewe, although there was still time for the Bombers to add to the score through Bunting's second touchdown of the day and Matt Dobson's first in a Lincolnshire shirt.

As news filtered in of the other scores around the country, it was confirmed the Bombers would play host to the Inverclyde Goliaths at North Hykeham, on Sunday (August 11).

The Bombers as fourth seeds host the fifth seeded Goliaths at the Memorial Hall (LN6 9RY) from 2pm, with the victors moving on to a play-off semi-final berth from which the winners will be assured of promotion to Division One of the British American Football League.