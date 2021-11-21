Lincolnshire Bombers Academy and Lincolnshire Bombers senior team are holding an open day for all newcomers next Sunday (November 28) at 10am at Memorial Hall, Newark Road, North Hykeham, Lincoln LN6 9RY.

This should be a great opportunity to go and try a different sport and have some fun.

Academy head coach Alan Chambers explained that there is a position for all shapes and sizes in American Football and he is proud of the Bombers' reputation for developing young players in a safe and fun environment.

Lincolnshire Bombers in action. Photo: Mike Lincoln (linxpix.com) (53073800)

Coach Chambers said: "The Bombers Academy hasa successful coaching programme built on a strong team-first ethos."

The Academy trains on at Greetwell Field (opposite Lincoln Hospital), Greetwell Road, Lincoln LN2 5QY every Sunday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

The formation of the Bombers originated back in the 1980s when NFL popularity in the UK was high. ​While many sides have since folded, the Bombers reemerged in 2005 to take on its current form and provide a home for American Football fans right across the region.

The Lincolnshire Bombers Academy was formed in 2015 and caters for players between the ages of 13-19 years old. The Academy has a very successful record, making the play-offs in each of the last three years and produces talented players, including GB players.

The U16 team play a 5v5 format of the game and the season is made up of four tournaments, with the top team going to the National Finals and the second placed team going into the Plate Finals. The U19 team play a 7v7 format in the same fashion.

Prospective players can find more information on the Bombers webpage at www.lincolnshirebombers.co.uk/youth-academy and on all the main social media sites.