One Touch Football soccer school is holding festive fun football days for youngsters next week.

They will be held at Great Gonerby Memorial Hall, Belton Lane, Great Gonerby, on December 19, 20 and 21.

One Touch Football is offering children between the ages of four to 12 to join its action-packed days of football fun.

All children are promised they will leave with a sense of achievement.

The course includes FA- or UEFA-qualified coaches who are caring, first aid trained and CRB checked.

Hours of fun are promised and there is always the opportunity to get scouted by one of their professional club coaches/scouts.

All players wishing to attend will need to wear suitable clothing and footwear (trainers or boots), as well as bringing a packed lunch with plenty of drink.

Courses run from 9am till 3pm and cost £17.50 per day. If a child is eligible for free school then they can attend free of charge.

Places are limited and will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

To book a place, visit onetouchfootball.co.uk/holidayfootball/