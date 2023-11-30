Bottesford Under 16s have completed a quick-fire Notts Youth League double over Priory Celtic.

After a narrow away victory a fortnight ago, Bottesford ran out 4-1 winners in a passionate game that also resulted in seven yellow cards and a sending off.

A young match official took control for the return fixture, drawing the plaudits after handling a competitive match very well.

Bottesford Under 16s.

With full-back Jacob Morgan back in the line-up, an enthusiastic Bottesford side flew out the traps.

A Liam Polzin headed flick-on saw the opposition keeper in no-man's land and Riley Dickinson latched on and finished from range into an empty net with just minutes on the clock.

The home side, with all 16 players available, presented good options in a familiar 3-4-1-2 with Harry Baxter forcing his way into an attacking midfield role.

Not one to shy away from a tackle, Baxter set the tone, no less than forcing a corner following a high press.

Left-back and dead-ball specialist Jack Duffin fizzed in the in-swinging corner from the right, so much that the ball struck the crossbar, and the away side were very fortunate to not further concede.

A neat dribble from Joe Yellup saw him skip past two players, followed by a firm shot, but this time the keeper was well positioned to smother the strike.

Bottesford’s back line looked comfortable with the ball at their feet as Morgan and Mylo Richardson showed willingness to play out from the back, even in the dire conditions.

With the defence willing to play across the back line to Duffin, a frustrated Celtic attacker recklessly committed a late and dangerous tackle, leaving the referee no option but to brandish the first of many cautions.

Bottesford continued to play their game, flankers Tom Thornton and William Lawton both offered good width and possession in areas where the pitch was holding up marginally better.

Particularly impressive was the shape and discipline of the home team's two central pivots.

When Yellup pushed on, skipper Josh Harris swept up most things in the middle of the park, dominating that key battle.

Looking to take advantage, a Bottesford through ball to Polzin saw the striker cynically fouled when in behind.

Up stepped Duffin, an earlier identical free kick proving to be a marker, and from 25 yards he whipped the ball with pace this time into the top corner, a contender for goal of the season but more importantly the home side's second.

With Bottesford in control, Celtic took advantage of a lapse in concentration.

Bottesford's frontline switched off and the ball moved through the thirds easier than before and Celtic's rapid number five Harrison Fields took full advantage of a rare defensive error, leaving keeper William Thornton with no chance.

The teams went in at the break 2-1 to the home side with there being very much a lift to the visitors after pulling one back.

Having five eager substitutes, Bottesford were well equipped to kick on from the restart.

Raff Chapman and Ethan McArdle both showed great feet and maintained the midfield hold.

A brave management switch saw Dickinson drop to centre-half, Olly Baumann came in at left back and switched to a 4-2-3-1.

That allowed Zander Baldwin and Jacob Hawes to both play forward roles, both willing to chase lost causes and adding welcome graft as the pitch visibly worsened.

Once again, Chapman drew free-kicks, resulting in yet more opposition frustration and another well-worked Bottesford setpiece, this time forcing a flying save from Celtic's keeper to deny Polzin what looked like a certain goal to the top corner.

Bottesford were looking the likelier team to score and continued to press.

Hawes battled well in the box and drew another foul, the referee assertively awarding a penalty kick which Dickinson confidently converted.

With the away side at 'sixes and sevens,' it appeared inevitable they would soon be down to ten players, further frustration leaving the referee no choice to do just that.

Bottesford took full advantage of the extra player and another fine dribble from Chapman caused confusion in the opposition defence.

The opportunistic Thomas Thornton pulled the trigger to accurately finish just inside the 18 yard box into the bottom corner.

With the final score ending 4-1, it was a superb double over Celtic and Bottesford are showing what they are capable of. It was very much a complete team performance with everyone playing a big part.