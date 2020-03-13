Grantham Town’s new manager Martin McIntosh was pleased with how the Gingerbreads performed at Whitby Town on Tuesday night.

It was the Gingerbreads’ second match under their new boss and their performance earned them a 1-1 draw with the play-off chasing Seasiders.

The draw was a welcome result after Town’s first game under McIntosh’s tenure saw them lose 2-0 at Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

GTFC (31488053)

McIntosh said: “I’m delighted with the players. After Saturday, we questioned them with the way they performed, but at Whitby they’ve responded fantastically and I’m delighted for them.

“A point is a point and it was a well-deserved one too. We’ve worked hard, they have been organised and with the experienced players we’ve got they’ve got through it. I’m really happy with how they went about it.”

The Gingerbreads went in front just after the half hour mark from a Chris Robertson header. The game was levelled when Town conceded midway through the second half.

McIntosh said: “We’ve forced a corner, and Chris Robertson has done what we want him to do. He’s found that bit of space and he’s powerfully headed home, but the ball from James Berrett is absolute quality.

“They’re a team pushing up to the play-offs. They’ve come out in the second half the better side and we have had to weather it, and we did that really well.

“I thought we defended superbly and we’ve put our bodies on the line.

“We brought in Aiden Walker on loan from Mansfield and I thought he was magnificent. He showed a lot of mental strength to get through the match and we’re delighted for him.

“We didn’t make any changes through the match. At times we thought maybe we should make a change but instead we tinkered with the formation and shape.

“But the players were organised and were doing their jobs well. Danny Racchi was excellent. Chris Robertson and Jo Skarz used their experience to help the younger ones through.”

As well as giving praise to his players, McIntosh also mentioned the valued support of the travelling Gingerbreads fans: “Whitby is a long way to go on a Tuesday night, not just for the players but for the fans too. They kept going through the match and we really appreciate that support.”

Town were back in training last night and return to the road again this week, at Ashton United tomorrow (Saturday) and Radcliffe on Tuesday night.

McIntosh said: “Saturday is going to be another tough away trip. Ashton are picking up points, they’re a good size with a big budget.

“We’re taking a lot from Whitby, we learnt a lot on Saturday. We’ll keep fighting for points.”

Read more Football