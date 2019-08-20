The men's first team manager of Bottesford Football Club says he can not wait to see the look on his players' faces after investment from The FA secured the club’s long-term future.

Bottesford FC have been awarded a grant from The FA’s Stay in the Game scheme to help aid the club’s retention of its adult male players, giving them the financial support to cover the costs incurred by grassroots clubs.

The Stay in the Game scheme is funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation, with grants of £750 awarded to existing clubs in order to boost financial sustainability and allow clubs to continue offering playing opportunities in organised football.

The grants can be used towards matchday and training facility hire and league affiliation costs, as well as covering match day subs for individuals that are not able to afford their regular match fees.

Graham Park, newly appointed manager of the men's first team, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded grant aid toward the annual costs involved with running four men's teams here at Bottesford FC.

"We are quite unique in being to able to offer so many options in the adult game."

The men’s first team make their debut in the Leicestershire Senior Football League this season.

Graham said: "Our reserve team compete in the North Leicestershire League. Plus, we have a Sunday team in the Newark Football Alliance and a team in the in the East Midlands Reserves League.

"This grant will go a long way in helping to fund and retain adult football at the club for the foreseeable future.”