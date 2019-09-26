Notts Youth League

Under-18

Saturday Premier Division

Bottesford FC (17522910)

Bottesford 7

Long Bennington 1

Top-of-the-table Bottesford started lethargically in the opening 15 minutes but still managed to create some chances, with Seb Edwards rolling the ball back to Craven who struck the post early in the game.

Not long after, Bottesford conceded a corner but quickly discarded the danger with the ball landing at Ben Cullen’s feet. After picking the ball up, he ran past two men and slotted a lovely ball to Joe Robinson who calmly converted for his first goal of the season.

Following some good play, Scott passed across goal for Matt Cox who tapped the ball in with his knee.

Bottesford continued to be dominant, with the back line and keeper playing flawlessly.

Bottesford yet again increased their lead through Scott who displayed some good footwork in the lead-up to his finish.

Ten minutes before the break, Bottesford made it four with a great finish by Cox.

Bottesford’s dreams of claiming their first clean sheet of the season were destroyed by Sam Wright after he slotted in a great free kick.

Bottesford, however, were unfazed with Josh Beeston taking a brilliant first touch and laying it on to Cox who flicked a lovely ball to Cullen for 5-1 up when he rounded the keeper and slotted home.

Bottesford's sixth came yet again from Cox, to complete his hat trick, despite starting on the sideline. He brilliantly pressed the keeper, forcing him into a mistake.

Botto's defensive unit limited Long Bennington to a scarce number of chances and stayed calm on the ball, even in the toughest of situations.

Bottesford went on to get their seventh and final goal through Craven.

Bottesford kept frustrating their opponents, with our skipper getting into a slight brawl with one of the opposition after being brutally fouled on multiple occasions. A quality team performance, 3 points, great football and plenty of goals- what a day at Nottingham Road. Top of the league and top 2 goal-scorers in blue. What a time to be alive. Thank you for all the support💛💙

Man of the match was Ben Cullen.