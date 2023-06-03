Touch Gloves Boxing Gym had a trio of members in action in the ring last weekend.

Andy Price boxed in Newark on Saturday where he claimed a unanimous win.

Andy has shown improvements from his last bout, controlling his range better, and is on the right track to improving.

Learna Buff and Andy Price

Lexi Miller boxed at Sunday dinner time down in Bicester.

Touch Gloves took the bout with just four days’ notice but it did not disappoint as Lexi overpowered her opponent in the third round with the referee stopping contest.

Learna Buff boxed Sunday afternoon, representing the Touch Gloves for East Midlands Squads against a Yorkshire Squad .

Learna claimed a unanimous win on her debut for the East Midlands with a well-controlled display off boxing.

That concluded the 2022/23 season for Touch Gloves.

The club would like to thank everyone for their support and the sponsors that made this season possible – Willow Lane Motors, Noah’s Ark Plumbing, ERA Electical, Tom’s Driveway Solutions, and Spectroform

If you are interested in boxing, do not hesitate to contact the club as there will be training throughout the summer in preparation for the new season.