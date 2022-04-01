Grantham's two boxing clubs have joined forces to present 'A Night of Amateur Boxing' at The Meres leisure centre tomorrow (Saturday) night.

As a first in the town's history, Grantham Amateur Boxing Club and Touch Gloves Boxing Gym have put their heads together to come up the amateur boxing show in the town since 2019, due to the pandemic.

Grantham ABC head coach Dean Fardell said: "It's the first time that two clubs have merged and hopefully it will be the first of many more."

Touch Glove Boxing Gym's nine competitors are ready for Saturday night. (55784502)

Doors open at 6pm with the first boxing bout beginning at 7pm. There will be 16 bouts in all, with the combined two Grantham clubs well represented with a total of 13 competitors taking part – nine from Touch Gloves and four from Grantham ABC.

Dave Miller, who runs Touch Gloves Boxing Gym with Scott Newcombe, said: "We're pretty excited. It's our first show and we are more than happy to be sharing this opportunity with Grantham Amateur Boxing Club."

Grantham ABC's Jack Britten (left) Alfie Brown will both be on Saturday's card. (55785031)

The opposition boxers that the locals are set to face will be travelling to town from all four corners of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire to compete in the show.

Spectators wanting ringside seats will unfortunately be out of luck as Grantham ABC head coach Dean Fardell said they had all sold out, with all 20 VIP tables of 10 being claimed within 36 hours of them going on sale.

Standard entry price on the door is £15 for adults, with children under-16 and OAP admission priced at £8.

Both boxing clubs would like to thank their ongoing gym sponsors and the Grantham public for all of their continued support. It is very much appreciated.

Grantham ABC is based in Gas Works Lane, off Alexandra Road, and Touch Gloves Boxing Gym is at the bottom of Dysart Road.