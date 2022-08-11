An 85-year-old golfer from Sudbrook Moor is celebrating his third hole-in-one.

Brian Pattinson completed his hat-trick of aces at the club on the 12th hole which followed his previous successes in the 1970s and 1990s.

Brian is very recognisable as the former proprietor for more than 40 years of the Guildhall Street business, Charity Jones.

Brian Pattinson.

This retail outlet specialised in hunting, fishing and shooting accessories but, during lockdown, Brian made a difficult decision to retire and close the shop.

This determined, fit and highly motivated 85-year-old, who turns 86 in a fortnight, never gets old with age.

Golf at Sudbrook Moor has become his retirement sport, played with 70 years’ experience of the game under his belt.

Brian still invests in a regular tuition session from PGA coach, Ben Hutton.

Once a low single figure handicap, which is still very much in evidence, Brian fits several rounds into each week and proclaims that the fun shared with his pals is an outstanding highlight.

Last Friday, Brian, in the company of Vic Rice, John Kaveney, Darren Lee and Chris Bennett were on the 12th and 13th tees and witnessed his hole-in-one as Brian did not see the ball bounce into the cup on the 12th green.

There were plenty of cheers for this beautifully executed nine iron to go with his previous aces which are rightly treasured.

A framed certificate records Brian’s ace in a sponsored national competition, played at Belton Park, while a valued framed Grantham Journal press cutting portrays a young Brian being congratulated by the Belton Park captain in the 1970s.

Brian added that he was pleasantly bemused by this third hole-in-one because, a week before he struck that ball, he dreamed that he had done it and that he would be invited to be photographed and was so glad it came true.