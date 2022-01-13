Seventeen-year-old footballer Josh Burkitt said he was blown away after making his step three debut.

Burkitt, of Newark, made his debut for Grantham Town last week as the Gingerbreads beat Basford United 1-0 in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

JOSH runs over to celebrate with his team-mates.

“It was mental,” said Burkitt, who is on loan at Grantham from parent club Chesterfield until the end of the season.

“I got a random message from the manager (Dennis Greene) who explained there was a new management team and he invited me to train with the squad.

“He was told that I had been doing well at Chesterfield, and then before I knew it, I was starting in the next game.

JOSH BURKITT (right, in purple) challenges Basford United’s Kieran Wells.

“I thought I played really well. I honestly wasn’t expecting to start at all — I was blown away by the chance.

“Just having that chance has done me well because Basford are a top team in that league.”

Shane Clarke scored the only goal in the game as Grantham earned a rare league win to help in their relegation fight.

“To win, keep a clean sheet and pick up what was only the fourth league win all season was great,” said Burkitt, who played 90 minutes at left-back.

“It was massive to go away from home and beat them in front of a decent crowd.

“The intensity was very high and, personally, I was happy with my performance.

“As long as I don’t go and have a stinker, I am confident I will be hold on to my shirt for a while.

“My goal is to keep Grantham in the league, and with the team we have I believe we can do it.”

Burkitt also featured for Grantham in their 2-1 defeat at home to Radcliffe, playing 83 minutes.