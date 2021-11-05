Grantham Town progressed to the first round proper of the FA Trophy competition with victory on the road at Mickleover on Saturday.

A single first half Jacob Wright goal was enough to seal the win for the Gingerbreads who were up against 10 men for the most part.

Town manager Carlton Palmer was happy with his side's performance on the day.

Grantham Town manager Carlton Palmer and dedicated Gingerbreads supporter Riley Taylor who made the trip to Mickleover on Saturday. (52859845)

He said: "We haven't won at Mickleover for two years so it was a really pleasing result. Pleased in the way we played, disappointed only that we didn't score more goals – we deserved to score more goals.

"It was a good performance. We set the trap, we knew the way Mickleover play, which culminated in the lad who got sent off.

"So yeah, two wins out of three away from home and two clean sheets, so we were very pleased."

The draw for the next round of the FA Trophy was made on Monday, with the Gingerbreads once again being drawn away against Nantwich Town.

Grantham lost twice to The Dabbers in September – 2-0 away in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round and 1-0 at home in the league – but Palmer remained hopeful for a better result this time around, with the cup game taking place next Saturday (November 13).

He said: "Maybe third time lucky. We should have beaten them at home, so let's see. They're a good side, we know that. They'll be strong at home but we're a good side, like I keep saying. We're getting better and better, so we'll see."

The Gingerbreads are back on the road again tomorrow (Saturday) when they make the long trip to Morpeth Town.

The Highwaymen had a poor start to the season and were rooted to the bottom of the table, but since then they have enjoyed a remarkable run of form, although it has only lifted them one place and three points above Grantham who currently languish on the unenviable bottom rung.

Palmer was not expecting an easy game at Morpeth. He said: "Morpeth are a very, very good side, they don't deserve to be at the bottom of the league. We're a very good side and we don't deserve to be at the bottom.

"I don't expect Morpeth to be at the bottom of the league come the end of the season, and I don't expect Grantham to be.

"Like I said to the players, don't think you're going there and playing a team that are second bottom because that's not the truth. They're a better team than that, just like we are.

"We know we're in for a difficult game and as I said, both teams won't be at the bottom of the league come the shake-up at the end of the season. So we've just got to get our heads down and see what we can get out of Saturday."

With no midweek games currently, Grantham have been able to train twice a week and on Tuesday night injured goalkeeper Jim Pollard was able to take part, although his stand-in Josh Render is likely to be between the sticks tomorrow.

Palmer said: "We'll not rush Jim back. I doubt if he will be available for us on Saturday, and then we've got the cup game. So we will endeavour to get Jim back after the cup game.

"He's still a bit sore, but we're pleased with Josh [Render]. He's a young kid and he's kept a game-and-a-half clean sheets. He made one fantastic save on Saturday, but he didn't have a lot to do.

"We're very pleased with Josh, he's played very well for us."

Palmer added to his squad this week with the signing of midfielder Rod Orlando-Young from Radcliffe FC. The 26-year-old's former clubs include Gainsborough Trinity, Buxton and Ilkeston Town.

Palmer said Orlando-Young would bring a bit of experience but was still "the right age". Palmer said: "He's still young, and that's what we want to bring into the club."