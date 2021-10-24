What a great day’s golf for Jim Carr who carded 42 stableford points in last week’s seniors’ stableford, The Gordon Trophy, at Sudbrook Moor.

With a clear winning margin of three points, Jim’s inspired outward nine tally of 23 points showed a superb touch, which blossomed into a focused back nine and an especially strong finish over the final three holes.

Jim's win was his first senior trophy and he was understandably delighted, and he now enjoys a very well deserved achievement of trophy holder for supporting the weekly competitions, year on year.

There were multiple good score challenges for the day’s prizes from Michael Coupland, David Leslie, Pete Armstrong, Roy Nelson, Tim Newbery, Ian Batty, Mick Jones and Pete Climpson, on 39 and 38 points.