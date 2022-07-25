Grantham Town's next pre-season friendly game has been cancelled.

The Gingerbreads were due to host Farsley Celtic at The Meres tomorrow (Tuesday) night but the West Yorkshire side have pulled out of the fixture.

Grantham Town are currently trying to find a suitable replacement team to play but are struggling to find one at such short notice.

If no replacement is found, the Gingerbreads' next game will be away at Basford United on Saturday.