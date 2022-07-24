On an extremely hot afternoon, Grantham and District Bowls Association gathered at Great Gonerby for the annual president's match against the chairman's team.

After only playing reduced ends it was a decisive win of 49 shots for the chairman's team to 38 shots for the president, despite the chairman's rink losing to the president by 11 shots.

Rink results (president's team first):

GDBA chairman Martin Beaton (left) and president Barry Papworth with the Leeder Shield. (58068328)

Len Thompson, Tony Saward, Phil Edwards 12, Derek Tyrrell, Rick Galvin, Tim Dawson 14; Lesley Lord, John White, Ian Lord 5, Carol Streets, Keith Streets, Ray Tilley 16; Mick Dawson, Peter Larter, Graham Taylor 7, Steve Lamin, Mark Robertshaw, Kevin Atter 16; Larry Turner, Barry Papworth, Karl Turner 14, Martin Beaton, John Bainbridge, Jane Beaton 3.