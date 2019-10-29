Dave King took his RP Motorsport Honda CB500 to Oulton Park in Cheshire for the eighth and final round of the Thundersport UK Championship .

Friday's practice sessions went well. Dave familiarised himself with the track in the four sessions and qualified on the second row of the grid for Saturday's race

Heavy rain on Friday night left the track wet but Dave took second place in the first race and after an excellent start in race two, he took the flag for first place – his second win of the season.

The RP Motorsport Honda CB500 team, from left - Roy Ridealgh, Ben King, Dave King and Kenny Gill. Photo: Sid Diggins (20388111)

Dave said: " I sat on the grid for the second race on Saturday confident I had come second in the championship and only had to finish the race, but I came out of turn one in second position and pushed hard to take the win.

"A great way to end my first full season racing in Thundersport UK and I would like to thank the team who supported me all season, Roy Ridealgh for providing with the Honda which ran faultlessly all season and Kenny Gill and Ben King for the help and the support in the pits."