William Chan nailed it with his wonderful Wednesday performance in the most recent Sudbrook Moor Main Club midweek stableford.

Popular William is known by all as 'Chan' and has been such a faithful member at Sudbrook Moor for the past eight years, growing in confidence and participating in the monthly competitions.

This month, he has made a big leap forward and notched up the Overall Winner’s position with an outstanding scorecard of 39 points.

William Chan (52944595)

Chan is the most deserving of winning members, spending valued time on the practice range and now, having introduced his wife to the game of golf, has lovely social family golf interspersed with the competitions.

This particular scorecard started steadily and then crescendoed with a grand conclusion of a back nine total of 23 points.

Chan was unaware that he had taken top prize until the day of the photoshoot and, as ever, was modestly accepting of his standout achievement.

The monthly Wednesday scores are part of a new in 2021 Order of Merit Prize Series.

There is one monthly event remaining, with the aggregate of the player’s best four of eight scores to count.

Committee man Paul Burrell currently sits very comfortably at the top, with Andy Stones, Rod Clay and Barry Pogson a significant way behind.