Ancaster Athletic FC are looking to form an all-girl/female football team.

The club are looking for girls at school Years 5, 6 and 7.

To encourage girls to get active playing football, Ancaster Athletic have decided to offer a 50 per cent discount on its club fees for the season.

Ancaster Athletic girls.

For £35 the girls will get FA-trained coaches to train them plus insurance.

They will be provided with a match day kit and jacket and hopefully, depending on numbers, be part of a team that will play in a Sunday league.

If interested, contact Ancaster Athletic chairman Colin Blankley, email colinblankley@hotmail.co.uk or call/message 07759 900046.