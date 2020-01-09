A change of course for the Scunthorpe RC Lincs Cyclo-Cross League event on the Sunday between Christmas and the New Year meant a return to the Winterton showground venue, with quite a good turnout of riders trying to shake of the effects of the holiday period.

An almost pan flat course with just a 100m boggy section meant that this was a fast course with no let-up in effort.

In the juvenile race, Witham Wheelers' Amy Kolbert continued her excellent form this season with ninth overall and first female, just losing out on eighth in a sprint to the line with Matthew Kent (Team HUP).

Witham Wheelers veteran Paul Conneely enjoys a fast start. Photo: Alan East (26156047)

Younger brother Max Kolbert finished third in the under-9s and sister Isla Kolbert was fourth overall (1st girl) in the the under-12s. Oliver Bailey was sixth (4th boy) with Bradley and Daniel Lupton 11th and 12th respectively.

The fast course suited the Wheelers club veterans with Paul Conneely getting a rapid start and holding on for 23rd (5th vet 50), while Simon Cocker had a more measured start but picked up speed well for 33rd overall (2nd vet 60). Sean East was 51st (32nd vet 40), with Adam Kolbert 59th (36th vet 40).

Julie Clarke picked up third in the ladies' (1st veteran), with Fiona rounding of the day for the Kolbert family with sixth (3rd veteran lady).

Read more Other Sport