Ancaster's Woodland Waters match lake was the venue for the Black Bull Angling Club's second round of their winter league series.

Dave Eastwood caught a few skimmers early on using a groundbait feeder before bites dried up on that method.

He then worked his peg on the eastern bank with pole tackle, eventually finding a steady stream of small silver fish just past the nearside ledge, altering depths to keep in touch with the finicky feeders.

Match winner Dave Eastwood with his bonus bream.

For the rest of the field it was a case of waiting long periods for bites, although rumour had it one angler tucked away in a far corner of the lake had caught two fair sized carp.

Towards the end of the match, Eastwood reverted back to feeder tackle, over where he had fished earlier. This astute change of tactics found the bonus big bream in the accompanying photograph. The fish boosted his final weight to 13lb 2oz to eclipse the 11lb 2oz the angler with a brace of carp weighed in. Another highlight of the match was a near two-pound perch that one competitor put on the scales.

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster fished the match lake a few days before the Black Bull event, on the shallow chalet bank, and caught roach using waggler tackle.

Once he managed to get the fish actively feeding, he experienced pike problems, with one large double-figure predator snatching a bonus one-pound skimmer. The big fish refused to let go, so eventually Dave tried to land it, but his match size net was not large enough to get the specimen inside. The pike leapt out, taking his best fish of the session with it.

Dave Coster with his catch from Birch Lake.

Because Dave is not a member of the Black Bull AC, he fished Birch Lake while the latest match was taking place, catching a good double figure net of roach, skimmers, hybrids and rudd on pole tackle. Best fish was a near two-pound bream.

Birch is only available to season ticket holders and residents at Woody's.