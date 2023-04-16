A quartet of Witham Wheelers rode the Sleaford Wheelers Charity 10-mile time trial last Saturday.

The course was from Quarrington to Osbournby roundabout and back again.

With a dry and relatively warm afternoon, there were some fast rides for the time of year.

Carol Milne. Photo: Alan East

Quickest rider on the day was regular local winner Jack Levick (Rose Race Team), just breaking the 30mph barrier in 19min 54sec.

Runner-up was ex-Wheeler Jacob Storey (TrainSharp) in 21.08, with another ex-Wheeler Peter Cocker (Richardsons-Trek RT) fifth in 21.43.

Simon Cocker. Photo: Alan East (63495567)

Club riders results: 21 Karl Baillie 23.53, 33 Simon Cocker 25.11, 38 Michael Smalley 25.54, 54 Carol Milne 29.04.

+ Witham Wheelers club events begin on Tuesday with a come and try event, open to any type of bike with one lap of an eight-mile circuit.

Register to ride at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane from 6pm. First rider starts at 7pm.

Note, for safety, all riders should wear a helmet with bikes equipped with working front and rear lights and reflectors.

For further details see the Witham Wheelers club website and Facebook page.