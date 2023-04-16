Witham Wheelers foursome ride speedy Sleaford Wheelers Charity 10-mile time trial
A quartet of Witham Wheelers rode the Sleaford Wheelers Charity 10-mile time trial last Saturday.
The course was from Quarrington to Osbournby roundabout and back again.
With a dry and relatively warm afternoon, there were some fast rides for the time of year.
Quickest rider on the day was regular local winner Jack Levick (Rose Race Team), just breaking the 30mph barrier in 19min 54sec.
Runner-up was ex-Wheeler Jacob Storey (TrainSharp) in 21.08, with another ex-Wheeler Peter Cocker (Richardsons-Trek RT) fifth in 21.43.
Club riders results: 21 Karl Baillie 23.53, 33 Simon Cocker 25.11, 38 Michael Smalley 25.54, 54 Carol Milne 29.04.
+ Witham Wheelers club events begin on Tuesday with a come and try event, open to any type of bike with one lap of an eight-mile circuit.
Register to ride at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane from 6pm. First rider starts at 7pm.
Note, for safety, all riders should wear a helmet with bikes equipped with working front and rear lights and reflectors.
For further details see the Witham Wheelers club website and Facebook page.