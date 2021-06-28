A team of coaches from Barrowby FC have come together to play a one-off fund-raising football match against local charity team N.S.K Dons, aka The Doughnuts, on July 10.

N.S.K Dons are a Lincolnshire Police affiliated team, with many of the players working in the Grantham area and keen to support community football and fund-raising.

Founder of N.S.K Dons, Jon Smyth also has children involved in grassroots football at Barrowby FC and wanted to help this much needed cause.

Jon Smyth (middle) is organising the match. (48463060)

Both teams are playing this match in the hope to help raise £1,500 to fund the purchase of a ride on tractor mower for the club, which would ensure the playing surfaces and conditions are vastly improved and maintained for all that use them, especially junior footballers.

The match will be held at 3pm on Saturday, July 10, at Barrowby FC, the day before the final of the Euros tournament, with the match being named EUROwn Mower 2021.

Jon said: “Please come and support us and watch what we hope will be a memorable and well spirited game and please make a donation if you can. Any amount big or small will be greatly appreciated and benefit Barrowby FC greatly.”

Donate at: https://gofund.me/86c28fd8