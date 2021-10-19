United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Kimberley Miners Welfare 1

Harrowby United's Charlie Hart (right) on the ball against Kimberley Miners Welfare at Dickens Road on Saturday. (52384565)

League leaders Kimberley were the visitors to Harrowby on Saturday afternoon on a lovely afternoon for football.

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee had a full squad to pick from and Gurney returned to the Harrowby midfield and he was influential to a lot of the good things Harrowby accomplished.

With the visitors having only one defeat all season, Harrowby knew it would be a tough afternoon but they put in probably their most complete performance of the season in front of another bumper crowd of 120.

The game started with Harrowby on top as they looked to force Kimberley on the back foot.

Kimberley's keeper looked like he was going to have one of those afternoons as he pulled off four good saves, one in particular tipping a header on to the post from Hales.

Harrowby did eventually take the lead when Danny Durkin broke from a loose ball to fire home to give his side a deserved lead.

But, just as on many occasions this season, the lead was short lived after Kimberley's dangerous right winger got in behind the Harrowby defence and the loose ball was put away.

To Harrowby's credit, they got back to winning a lot of the battles and finished the half well.

The second half was much the same as the first half and the Arrows did not disappoint, controlling most of the half, whilst keeper McGann was well protected from a strong showing in defence.

Harrowby regained the lead and it was that man Durkin again with his 19th of the season, after good work from Jack McGovern and Rigby, finishing well into the bottom corner.

Harrowby did not rest on their laurels and went looking for a third.

The tireless Hart was replaced by Dee and, after good work from Dee and Yeniberitz, Gurney on one of his many mazy runs scored a cracker from 25 yards into the bottom corner to make Harrowby comfortable, and they saw the game out without any danger to register a great win.

It was probably Harrowby's best performance of the season, in which the whole side put in a great shift with some good football. Manager McGhee was clearly a happy gaffer and said he had been waiting for that and now the standard has been set.

Harrowby are at home against local rivals Blackstones on Tuesday night and then play away at UCL Premier North leaders Gresley Rovers in the FA Vase on Saturday.