Cheerleaders in Grantham are celebrating after achieving outstanding results at a national competition.

Youngsters at Lincolnshire Cheer Academy (LCA), based in Grantham, competed against cheerleaders from across the country at the prestigious Cheer City Nationals in Leicester at the weekend.

For many of the youngsters, it was their first experience of taking part in a national cheer competition.

Lincolnshire Cheer Academy (57614044)

The Academy's results were as follows:

• Youth team, LCA Raptors – second place

• Mia Barker, aged 13, solo cheer rountine – first place

• Senior stunt group – second place

• Junior 1 – fifth place

• Senior 2 – fifth place

Lincolnshire Cheer Academy (57614032)

Head coach and co-founder Amanda Phillips-Massen, who set up LCA in 2016, said she was delighted with the results. She said: “Considering we haven’t been training for long, I am super proud of all of our athletes and their commitment to training.”

The Academy's achievement follows the success of LCA’s dance team who too competed for the first time two weeks ago, and also received outstanding results with first and second places in Jazz and Pom.

Lincolnshire Cheer Academy (57614041)

They plan to return “bigger and better” next season. Amanda added: “We are also starting gymnastics classes for beginners which can roll on into the cheer competition teams.

“A collaboration with the Tenerife Tigers is also on the cards for next year, travelling to Tenerife with some selective athletes.”

For more information, search for Lincolnshire Cheer Academy on Facebook.