Cheerleaders from Grantham achieved outstanding results at a national competition last week.

Youngsters from Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy (LCA), based in Grantham, competed against cheerleaders from across the country at the ICE Summer Meltdown at the Doncaster Dome on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

The Academy had various Solo entries in Cheer and Dance with various successes ranging from first place to fourth.

LCA team

LCA also achieved first place in Junior Jazz Team, were runners-up in the Youth Allstar Elite Team and finished third in the Senior Allstar Elite Team competition.

Head coach and owner of LCA, Amanda Phillips-Massen said she is “so proud” of all the athletes.

She said: ”They work very hard and practise in their own time to become the best they can be. But above all they have fun and have amazing team spirit.”