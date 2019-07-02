Willows Angling Club staged their latest home-based summer league event at Ash Lake, Foston, on Sunday. There was a good turnout and the lake fished extremely well in the bright, sunny conditions.

Graham Edwards ran out a clear winner, fishing chopped worm and casters.

Graham Edwards shows off his winning haul. (13285845)

He had intended to only spend the first part of the match fishing down the middle, before moving across to an attractive looking island feature, but he never got there because his 7m pole line in open water kept the carp and quality skimmers coming all day.

In the end, he was just one good fish away from breaking the magical 100lb barrier, weighing in 98lb 15oz. His catch comprised a 50-50 breakdown of big skimmers and good-sized carp.

Runner up Glen Barlow had more carp than skimmers in his catch, weighing in 82lb 11oz. Third placed Dave (Cyril) Campbell had another mixed haul of skimmers and carp for 61lb 12oz, catching well on red maggots.

+ Since well-known top angler James Robbins was filmed catching big roach from Woodlands Waters at Ancaster last March, close to 9,000 people have watched the video on YouTube.

James runs Cadence Fishing, a relatively new internet-based tackle company, which promises to give back a share of their profits in the quest to get more youngsters interested in the sport.

Last Sunday, James returned to the Specimen Lake, pitching up in front of Woody's Bar and Restaurant, to show the public what his top quality rods, poles, reels, nets and luggage are all about. This created a lot of local interest, to the extent James is likely to return to the venue in September.

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster said that, as always, the Ancaster lakes have been busy recently, with carp anglers reporting plenty of action.

Dave said: "On the general coarse fishing side, good sized bream and skimmers have been showing to baits like pellets and sweetcorn on the pole, while a maggot and pellet combination has been scoring well with groundbait feeder tactics."

+ Check out Dave Coster’s Fishing Diary on the Angling Direct website: www.anglingdirect.co.uk/community/dave-coster/